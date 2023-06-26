Monday morning crash closes Old Virginia Road; kills one

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Monday morning crash on Old Virginia Road in Reno will close the road for the next several hours and left one person dead.

The Reno Fire Department, Reno Police Department, and REMSA responded to the area of Old Virginia Road near Auto Center Drive for reports of a minivan vs bicycle crash just before 11:00 a.m.

Officials say the minivan struck the cyclist, pinning them under the vehicle. RFD used airbags to lift the car off the victim, but REMSA determined the injuries to the cyclist were too severe and they were declared deceased on scene.

Old Virginia Road will be closed for the next several hours as RPD investigates. They say people should avoid the area between Damonte Ranch and South Meadows.

