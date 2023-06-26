Meet your new Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada Teen 2023, Taylor Blatchford and Bella Hawkins

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday night, after years of preparation, months of work and days of rehearsing and competing, the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization crowned their 2023 Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada Teen. KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko emceed the two-night event at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

Taylor Blatchford (Miss Nevada) and Bella Hawkins (Miss Nevada Teen) stopped by Morning Break to relive their crowning moments and share what the title means to them; as well as how they’re feeling about competing on the national stage at Miss America and Miss America Teen in January 2024.

Blatchford’s community service initiative (CSI) is “Text 2 Regret: Reducing Online Risks;” Hawkins’ CSI and her own non-profit is called “Big Impact Foundation.”

You can follow both of them on their year-long journey on social media. Miss Nevada is on Facebook and Instagram; Miss Nevada Teen is also on Facebook and Instagram. Click here to learn more about the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization and how teens and young adults can participate in the competition next year.

