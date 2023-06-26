Freedom Fest returns to Palisades Tahoe for the first time in 4 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a hiatus of four years and a snowfall of 723 inches this season, Palisades Tahoe is welcoming back Freedom Fest! July 1-4, guests will have the unique opportunity to explore the picturesque slopes, listen to the electrifying ambiance of live musical entertainment, and soak up the incredible views that make Palisades Tahoe a world-class destination. It’s a momentous occasion because the Alpine side has not been open during this period since 2011.

Madison Condon, who works in PR for Palisades Tahoe, stopped by Morning Break to invite folks out all weekend long. Slopes will be open between 8 a.m. and 2pm each day of the event.

Headlining the festival on July 1 is Surf Mesa, a 20-year-old songwriter and producer from Seattle who creates nostalgic electronic ballads that offer a refreshing escape. July 2, guests can enjoy Forester, an indie electronic duo from Los Angeles, consisting of David Parris and Xander Carlson. And Zeubel is performing on July 3 from 12-3.

Red, White and Bluesdays

Taking place on Tuesday, July 4 at the Village at Palisades Tahoe enjoy Bluesdays, Tahoe’s must-see summer music series featuring top blues musicians every Tuesday from June 13 through August 29, 2023. Immerse yourself in the captivating blues performances by Mighty Mike Schermer Band at 3pm and Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings at 6pm. Experience the soulful melodies and infectious rhythms of these talented blues artists.

T-shirt Giveaway

The initial 500 individuals visiting Alpine on Tuesday, July 4, will receive a free commemorative t-shirt. Additionally, the t-shirts will be available for purchase throughout the weekend at Estelle Sports. These shirts serve as a memento of the remarkable snowfall Palisades Tahoe experienced during the previous season.

Parking

If guests would like to park at Alpine, they will have to reserve their parking spot in advance and pay $10. Proceeds from the paid parking reservations will be donated to the non-profit, Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association, supporting innovative transportation solutions in the region. To secure your spot and contribute to a worthy cause, visit the booking page.

Free parking will be available at The Village at Palisades Tahoe, there are no reservations required. Lots will be first-come, first-served. A convenient shuttle service connecting the two base areas will run approximately every 15 minutes from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Folks are encouraged to carpool with friends and family to alleviate traffic congestion on Highway 89 and access roads into the valleys.

Click here to learn more about Palisades Tahoe. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.