FISH fundraises for revitalization project in downtown Carson City

FISH fundraiser for student and family housing
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friends in Service Helping, also known as FISH, is a non-profit located in Carson City. Right now, they are raising money to build two 18-unit apartment buildings and a commercial building on North Carson Street.

The revitalization project is budgeted for 16.3 million dollars and FISH has already raised 11 million dollars. The project began last year in May.

The project’s purpose is to provide housing and wrap-around services for people who are motivated to start their career path.

“We are looking for motivated individuals and families who are looking to uplevel their education and then their career,” said Nichole Schembre on behalf of FISH. “So, what these families are going to be doing is they will be enrolling into vocational training at Western Nevada College or Truckee Meadows Community College.”

Future residents will be offered financial assistance and wrap-around services. This is to ensure they can stay focused and motivated through their endeavors.

Sponsors have the opportunity to make their mark on the building and receive recognition for their donations. It is nearly $2,500 to furnish a one or two-bedroom apartment but larger donations can save your spot in history.

“Sponsors in the area have an opportunity to sponsor the building. They can get their name on the building for a little bit of a bigger amount of money. They can also get their name engraved on one of the pillars in the commercial building,” said Schembre. “Again, a little bit more than $2,500 but we are here for you to speak to so you can make an impact in this community.”

For more information regarding the revitalization project, you can visit NVFISH.com.

