Carson City School District seeking gift cards for students in need

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is seeking gift cards to give to students in need.

The district’s McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program is asking for donations valued between $10 and $100 to help pre-K through 12th grade students in transition. The district defines students in transition as those who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.

They say these kids often live in places like motels, hotels, trailer parks, or camping grounds due to a lack of alternate accommodations.

Residents are asked to donate the gift cards from local establishments for the schools to buy clothing, hygiene items, shoes and other essentials. Examples of needed gift cards include those from companies like Arco Gas, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Plato’s Closet, Ross and more.

“Gift cards give us flexibility to purchase brand new items for specific needs including clothing and undergarment items and shoes in needed sizes,” said Hannah Etchison, special projects coordinator, McKinney-Vento and Foster Care liaison for the Carson City School District.

Donated gift cards can be mailed to the Carson City School District McKinney-Vento, 618 W. Musser Street, P.O. Box 603, Carson City, Nevada 89702. They can also be dropped off at 618 W. Musser Street in Carson City if you call ahead to make an appointment.

Donation receipts are available upon request.

