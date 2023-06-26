Alice in Chains coming to the GSR this October

(WNDU)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The band Alice in Chains will be coming to the GSR this October.

The grunge band will be performing there on Oct 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on June 29 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $59.50 plus taxes and fees. Rewards members will be able to access presale starting June 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit grandsierraresort.com or call 1-800-648-3568.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified
The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.
Pedestrian hit on Kietzke Lane has died, police say
Investigation graphic
Incline Village death considered suspicious

Latest News

An assortment of gift cards
Carson City School District seeking gift cards for students in need
FISH fundraising for student and family housing.
FISH fundraises for revitalization project in downtown Carson City
Road work graphic.
Ramps to close on I-80 near Fernley
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather