Alice in Chains coming to the GSR this October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The band Alice in Chains will be coming to the GSR this October.

The grunge band will be performing there on Oct 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on June 29 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $59.50 plus taxes and fees. Rewards members will be able to access presale starting June 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit grandsierraresort.com or call 1-800-648-3568.

