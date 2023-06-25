American Red Cross hosts emergency planning and natural disaster safety training

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sun Valley community members are better prepared for any natural disaster or emergency that comes their way this summer.

The American Red Cross works on training adults and children on how to stay safe. This included child learning about the pillowcase project to help increase their understanding of natural hazards and how to stay calm and help each other if need be...The training also included safety planning and instruction of hand compression CPR.

Disaster Heathcare American red cross Volunteer Randi Hunewill says, “So hands only CPR, which what CPR stands for is cardiopulmonary resuscitation what hands only is giving the compressions only so that means that typically when someone goes into a heart attack or cardiac arrest their heart is either not pumping, or it is pumping irregularly and so therefore we are doing it manually for them so they can get the oxygen to their vital organs so that they do not pass away.”

Another important topic covered at the training session was how to keep pets safe and prepared for an emergency.

Michelle Danielson, the owner of Pet Evac Pak says, “Our goal was to try to get people prepared to evacuate with their animals because if they wind up at a red cross shelter the red cross is not going to have supplies for their pets so the best thing for us is to make sure we bring for our pets get an emergency bag together, make sure they are microchipped make sure you have their documentation and a selfie of you and your pet, put it in your backpack.”

The most important thing to remember is no neighborhood or rural area is immune from fire emergencies, especially here in Northern Nevada.

Make a safety plan and keep yourself, your children, and your pets prepared in case of an emergency.

