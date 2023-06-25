Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passenger is dead and a driver was injured early Sunday in a crash on U.S. 395 Alternate in Washoe Valley, the Nevada State Police said.

Authorities blame speeding for the crash.

It happened about 12:55 a.m. on Sunday on U.S. 395A near William Brent Road.

An Infiniti was going south on U.S. 395A when it left the road for an unknown reason, NSP said. The Infiniti hit two paddle markers, spun, reentered northbound U.S. 395A, went airborne, went over a culvert, hit a tree and stopped in the field of a home, NSP said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

U.S. 395A was closed for several hours but reopened late Sunday morning.

