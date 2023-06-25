Kickball fundraiser helps raise money for local children with disabilities

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Kick for a Cause kickball fundraiser today at the Shadow Mountain Sports Complex helped to raise money for local families with children who have disabilities.

The fundraiser, which began before the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally a dodgeball fundraiser, but for social distancing it was moved outside and became a kickball competition fundraiser.

People from around the area form teams and pay $300 to compete in the tournament. All of the proceeds go to helping the local families pay for their children’s medical care.

