Kickball fundraiser helps raise money for local children with disabilities

By Emily Benito
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Kick for a Cause kickball fundraiser today at the Shadow Mountain Sports Complex helped to raise money for local families with children who have disabilities.

The fundraiser, which began before the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally a dodgeball fundraiser, but for social distancing it was moved outside and became a kickball competition fundraiser.

People from around the area form teams and pay $300 to compete in the tournament. All of the proceeds go to helping the local families pay for their children’s medical care.

