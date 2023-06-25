Joining Forces impaired driving enforcement coming

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it and other law enforcement agencies will have additional enforcement against impaired driving from June 20 through July 21.

The Joining Forces enforcement is meant to increase awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists never to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence,” it said in a statement. “Instead, designate a sober driver, or utilize public transportation or ride-share options to avoid a decision that could result in unnecessary tragedy.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided money for the special enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.