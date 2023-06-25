Celebration of Life: Geno Martini

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Friends and family gathered today to celebrate the life of Former Sparks Mayor Geno Martini at The Rock church.

Friends spoke of Martini, saying he was a leader, a mentor, and someone they could always look to for inspiration. Many agree one of his best qualities was his laugh and his ability to have a positive attitude even in the most stressful situations.

Mike Biselli, a retired co-worker of Martini’s, says that not only was Geno a wonderful friend to have, but also someone who without knowing it, taught people important things about life:

“See gratitude makes sense of our past creates peace for today and brings a vision for tomorrow. Gratitude is the fairest blossom that springs from the soul. Joy is the simplest form of gratitude. Geno taught me about gratitude. I think Geno taught us all about gratitude, service to others, and so much more.”

