World Refugee Day celebration in Reno on Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada International Center hosts a World Refugee Day celebration Sunday.

It includes comments from refugees and performances.

It is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Miguel Ribera Park at 3925 Neil Road.

NNIC hosts the celebration to highlight the more than 500 refugees who have resettled to Northern Nevada.

Ukrainian refugee Elizabeth Sierova will share a story, high school graduates will be recognized, youth performers will dance and recite poetry. There will be multi-cultural music and also a resource village to help refugees.

The schedule:

12:45 p.m. – High school graduate presentation, acknowledgment

1:30 p.m. – Ukrainian speaker provides remarks, story

2:00 p.m. – Dance performance

3:45 p.m. – Dance performance

