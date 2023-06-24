World Refugee Day celebration in Reno on Sunday
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada International Center hosts a World Refugee Day celebration Sunday.
It includes comments from refugees and performances.
It is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Miguel Ribera Park at 3925 Neil Road.
NNIC hosts the celebration to highlight the more than 500 refugees who have resettled to Northern Nevada.
Ukrainian refugee Elizabeth Sierova will share a story, high school graduates will be recognized, youth performers will dance and recite poetry. There will be multi-cultural music and also a resource village to help refugees.
The schedule:
- 12:45 p.m. – High school graduate presentation, acknowledgment
- 1:30 p.m. – Ukrainian speaker provides remarks, story
- 2:00 p.m. – Dance performance
- 3:45 p.m. – Dance performance
