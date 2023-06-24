World Refugee Day celebration in Reno on Sunday

By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada International Center hosts a World Refugee Day celebration Sunday.

It includes comments from refugees and performances.

It is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Miguel Ribera Park at 3925 Neil Road.

NNIC hosts the celebration to highlight the more than 500 refugees who have resettled to Northern Nevada.

Ukrainian refugee Elizabeth Sierova will share a story, high school graduates will be recognized, youth performers will dance and recite poetry. There will be multi-cultural music and also a resource village to help refugees.

The schedule:

  • 12:45 p.m. – High school graduate presentation, acknowledgment
  • 1:30 p.m.  – Ukrainian speaker provides remarks, story
  • 2:00 p.m. – Dance performance
  • 3:45 p.m. – Dance performance

