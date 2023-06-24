Sunday open house for nonprofit that helps underprivileged teens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno nonprofit that helps homeless and underprivileged teens has an open house Sunday at its new northwest Reno facility.

The Project 150 Reno open house is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1340 Foster Drive behind the Bridge Church.

It will include tours of the facility, refreshments, drawings, games and information on resources.

Project 150 Reno helps more than 3,500 students at 30 high schools in Northern Nevada with free clothing, shoes, hygiene products, school supplies and food.

“This is a chance for our donors, corporate sponsors, potential volunteers, school administrators and staff, and the community at large to see first-hand the impact that Project 150 Reno is making in Northern Nevada,” Liz McFarland, lead volunteer for Project 150, said in a statement.

Project 150 Reno holds “shopping” hours weekly by appointment for the students, with the only requirement being an active high school ID. The group reports double the number of students now then when it opened in 2019.

“High school is tough enough, but imagine not having adequate hygiene products, clothing, or shoes that fit,” said volunteer Suzanne Bartone. “We help counteract some of those barriers, so kids can confidently continue their education.”

