Small wildfire contained near Glenbrook

A screenshot of the Genoa Fire near Glenbrook from the Alert Wildfire camera.
A screenshot of the Genoa Fire near Glenbrook from the Alert Wildfire camera.(Alert Wildfire)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -The U.S. Forest Service reported it held a fire on Lake Tahoe’s east shore to a half-acre on Friday.

The Genoa Fire in Montreal Canyon near Glenbrook was reported at about 3:26 p.m.

Fire helicopters from Bridgeport dropped buckets of water on the fire. Crews built a fuel break around the fire by 7 p.m. Fire crews will remain at the fire overnight.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.
Pedestrian hit on Kietzke Lane has died, police say
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified

Latest News

Las Vegas police involved in shooting in east valley Friday morning
Police: Woman texts 911, officers find and shoot suspected kidnapper in vehicle in Las Vegas
Budget-Friendly Summer Travel Tips
RSCVA Building Indoor Athletic Track
Diagram of Indoor Track Plans
RSCVA approves indoor track construction