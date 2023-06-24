Small wildfire contained near Glenbrook
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -The U.S. Forest Service reported it held a fire on Lake Tahoe’s east shore to a half-acre on Friday.
The Genoa Fire in Montreal Canyon near Glenbrook was reported at about 3:26 p.m.
Fire helicopters from Bridgeport dropped buckets of water on the fire. Crews built a fuel break around the fire by 7 p.m. Fire crews will remain at the fire overnight.
