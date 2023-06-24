Police: Woman texts 911, officers find and shoot suspected kidnapper in vehicle in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman’s 911 text message saying she had been kidnapped in Boulder City led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside, authorities said Friday.

Las Vegas police Capt. Joshua Martinez said the wounded suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting about 2 a.m. at a busy crossroads several miles east of downtown. Police said two other people in the vehicle were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

The shooting happened after police chased and stopped the SUV, Martinez said in a brief video statement about the incident.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at the victims inside of a vehicle and an officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect one time,” the police captain said.

Boulder City police said in a statement that a woman in the vehicle text-messaged 911 dispatchers a little before 12:30 a.m., saying she had been abducted, and that police saw the vehicle leaving that city heading toward Las Vegas.

The name of the injured man and the conditions of the other people in the vehicle were not immediately provided.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday that the shooting scene included a white SUV wedged between a Las Vegas police cruiser and an armored SWAT police vehicle, surrounded by other police vehicles near a fast-food restaurant.

