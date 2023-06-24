Incline Village death considered suspicious

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The death of a man found late Friday in north Incline Village is being investigated as suspicious, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies went to Jeffrey Street and Hazel Court about 11:28 p.m. on Friday on a report of someone who was unresponsive.

Deputies and medical personnel found a dead person at the home.

This is considered an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an investigation. The deceased’s name will be released once next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com. Refer to WC23-3217.

