Dino Days at The Discovery through July 2
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum celebrates Dino Days through July 2.
It unveiled a full-scale cast of an allosaurus from the Jurassic Period on Saturday.
The 25-foot cast features the carnivorous relative of the tyrannosaurus rex.
On Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a fossil dig pit, which is a hands-on fossil dig pit, and a chance for those age 7 and older to make a wooden dinosaur pull toy.
From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 1 and July 2 visitors age 7 and older can make a dinosaur plush toy.
Activities are free for members and included with museum admission for nonmembers.
More information: https://nvdm.org/
