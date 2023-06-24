Dino Days at The Discovery through July 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum celebrates Dino Days through July 2.

It unveiled a full-scale cast of an allosaurus from the Jurassic Period on Saturday.

The 25-foot cast features the carnivorous relative of the tyrannosaurus rex.

On Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a fossil dig pit, which is a hands-on fossil dig pit, and a chance for those age 7 and older to make a wooden dinosaur pull toy.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 1 and July 2 visitors age 7 and older can make a dinosaur plush toy.

Activities are free for members and included with museum admission for nonmembers.

More information: https://nvdm.org/

