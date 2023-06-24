Crash closes southbound I-580 in Carson City Friday night

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Southbound Interstate 580 traffic was closed near Fairview Lane in Carson City for almost 90 minutes Friday night following an injury accident.

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries but none of the injuries were life-threatening, the Nevada State Police reported.

The incident happened on southbound I-580 near Fairview Lane at about 7:40 p.m.

One vehicle had mechanical problems on I-580 and pulled to the side of the freeway, NSP said. A second vehicle also stopped, NSP said.

A third vehicle then left the highway for an unknown reason and hit one of the stopped vehicles, which then struck the other stopped vehicle, the NSP said.

The NSP reopened I-580 at about 9 p.m.

