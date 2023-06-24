Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.
Pedestrian hit on Kietzke Lane has died, police say
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified

Latest News

Budget-Friendly Summer Travel Tips
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
RSCVA Building Indoor Athletic Track
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator charges towards man fishing in South Carolina