Teen music prodigy Neil Nayyar performs live on Morning Break

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Neil Nayyar, a 17-year-old Music Prodigy from California who can play 117 musical instruments. He has been invited to perform Star Spangled Banner on Saxophone at Greater Nevada Field for the Reno Aces Mining Night.

He and his mother, Suhki, join us on Morning Break and share when passion his for music began and he showcases his talents with us right in studio.

You can check out Neil’s website and social media below.

Website: https://neilnayyar.com/

Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/neilmusician/

