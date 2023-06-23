Serial rapist sentenced to 40 years in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A serial rapist that authorities say targeted local homeless women has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

40-year-old Richard Webber will be eligible for parole after 16 years after he pled guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

In January of 2020, Reno Police Officers responded for reports of a possible sexual assault and kidnapping. The victim told police she was walking when Webber drove up next to her and offered her a ride.

Upon getting into the car and driving around for awhile, Webber demanded she have sex with him. When she said no and tried to get out of the car, Webber got onto the freeway where he continued to threaten the woman, telling her to perform oral sex on him.

In April of 2021, deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were called following a report of a sexual assault on another woman.

The victim told police she was at a local casino when she was approached by Webber who offered her a ride home. Upon getting into the car, the woman told police Webber threatened her, saying she had to do whatever he said or else he would shoot her in the head.

Webber coerced the victim into performing oral sex while driving before stopping the car and sexually assaulting her.

In January 2022, it was discovered from Webber’s DNA profile from a 2019 with a previous, third victim, matched the samples taken from the 2020 and 2021 sexual assaults.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.