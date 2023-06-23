RSCVA approves indoor track construction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An indoor mondo track will be built in the Reno-Sparks Convention Center by November 2024.

UNR track runners will be able to use this track, and other meets are hoping to be hosted there as well including NCAA national championships, masters meets, USA track and field, amateur athletic union, high school invitational meets, and high school and middle school indoor track meets.

Ben McDonald, Senior Director of Communication and Public Relations for RSCVA says, “This will cover every level of competition. From the masters and seniors, older generations, to high school, collegiate level competition. So there’s a lot of excitement in the community from the track perspective but also a lot of excitement on a national level. We’re already fielding calls from all over the country about the opportunity to use this track.”

McDonald says the track is being built in Italy, and when it is finished being built, it will be installed here in Reno:

“It’ll be a brand new mondo track, it’ll start being built in Italy in the next six weeks. They’ll put it together, make sure everything’s good to go ship it over, and set it up right here in the Reno-Sparks Convention Center,” says McDonald.

He also says the funds being used to build the indoor track is coming from the room tax that hotels charge in Washoe County.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.