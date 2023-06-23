Reno man arrested on drug charges in Lyon County

Allen Castillo
Allen Castillo(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested in Lyon County on drug charges.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, at around midnight, they were called for a reported car crash in the center median of I-80 near mile marker 50 outside Fernley.

Once they arrived, they made contact with Allen Castillo of Reno. A preliminary investigation found Castillo had attempted a U-turn in the center median and got stuck in the soft dirt.

Deputies began to notice inconsistencies with Castillo’s statements and deployed a K9 unit that alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs.

A search of Castillo’s car found 187 THC e-cigarettes, a plastic baggie containing .9 grams of suspected LSD, two zip lock baggies containing green bud marijuana totaling 37.8 grams, another zip lock bag containing 13.1 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, a baggie containing 1.3 grams of cocaine, another bag containing .8 grams of suspected fentanyl and a digital scale with residue on it.

Deputies also found Castillo’s wallet containing stacks of money. A total of $650 was seized from him.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of selling/transporting schedule 1 substances, and possession of schedule 1 substances for sale.

