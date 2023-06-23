Remembering the Rodeo Legend Cotton Rosser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s only two days left of the Reno Rodeo. This year has been different from previous rodeos with the absence of the Cotton Rosser. He died in June last year at age 93. He is known as the “King of Cowboys”.

The Reno Rodeo grew alongside Rosser. He produced the rodeo and supplied livestock for 6 decades.

“Cotton Rosser is one of the legends of all time,” said George Combs, the Reno Rodeo general manager. “He was in his 90′s when he passed away last year and until the year before that he was on horseback, touching the people’s lives against the fence. Riding around the arena every night.”

Rosser’s traditions still live in the arena today and across all rodeos. “Cotton Rosser was a showman and he wanted to make sure we put on the best show possible and now we are the fifth or sixth largest rodeo in the country because of him,” added Mark Elston, the 2008 Reno Rodeo President.

Rosser left behind a legendary legacy. In 1995, a bronze statue was placed outside of the Livestock Event Center. “I have only seen my dad cry a few times and that was definitely one of them. Because he just put 70 years of, I mean, a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears into this rodeo so it meant a lot to him.”

Many would say he had “gone too soon”, but all would agree that Cotton Rosser will never be forgotten.

“He’s not absent, he’s here. He’s watching and you can definitely feel his presence,” said Reno Rosser, Cotton’s son, as he reminisced his father’s legacy.

