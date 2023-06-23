Placer County Sheriff’s Office warning of dangerous river conditions

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of dangerous river conditions ahead of warming weather later this month.

They say that snow melting from the Sierra is contributing to higher, stronger, and colder river flows.

In addition, the difficult terrain of Placer County also affects the ability of rescuers to reach people needing rescue should they need it.

Snowmelt will keep the temperature of the water colder, between 40 and 45 degrees, for much of the summer.

The PCSO warns that spending as little as 15 minutes in the river water is long enough to make your body hypothermic and seize your muscles, making you unable to stay afloat.

