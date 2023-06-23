Parents beware: Furby is making a comeback

The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.(Hasbro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy maker Hasbro is bringing back the Furby … again.

Hasbro reintroduced the bug-eyed, gibberish-talking fur ball with a launch on Amazon on Thursday to mark the toy’s 25th anniversary.

The toy, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70. It hits stores nationwide on July 15.

That could be good news, or very bad news, depending on who you ask.

The 1990s animatronic toy phenomenon was cute to some kids, but it was a source of great frustration to a lot of parents. It didn’t have an off button and would randomly “wake up” from a silent slumber at all times of day and night and start talking.

The new Furby is still noisy, speaks gibberish and dances – and thankfully, it does have an off button.

Furby was first introduced in 1998. Then, in 2016, Hasbro launched a version called “Furby Connect” that connected to the internet and included an off button.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon

Latest News

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Serial rapist sentenced to 40 years in Washoe County
Performing the Star Spangled Banner Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.
Teen music prodigy Neil Nayyar performs live on Morning Break
Hosted by the NNIC
The NNIC hosts an event to celebrate the brave refugees in our community
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul, the businessman at...
Texas businessman at center of AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment pleads not guilty to federal charges