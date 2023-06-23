Northern Nevada gets $12 million for low-emission buses

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Northern Nevada will be getting more than $12 million for low-emission buses in the area.

Washoe County will receive more than $8 million to purchase new hydrogen fuel cell buses and to support an expansion of their hydrogen fueling station. Meanwhile, the Tahoe Transportation District will get $3.4 million to fund their Clean Transit Initiative.

The funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration and was announced by U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.

“Nevada’s public transportation systems are already working to become more sustainable, and the funding I helped secure will bring more clean buses and transportation infrastructure to Northern Nevada,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ve led in the Senate on clean transportation advancements, and will continue to support projects that make public transportation easier and more accessible for Nevada families.”

“Reducing emissions by transitioning to clean energy is critical to combating climate change,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m glad to announce more than $12 million I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is coming to communities in Northern Nevada to expand green public transportation and reduce our carbon footprint.”

