The NNIC hosts an event to celebrate the brave refugees in our community

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, June 25th, the Northern Nevada International Center will be celebrating World Refugee Day. The day celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

Hear from Chloe Hoy Bianchi with the Northern Nevada International Center and Elizabeth Sierova, a refugee from Ukraine who shares her experience and how the Reno community has become home.

The World Refugee Day Celebration will be at Miguel Ribera Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details, click here.

