Legal Kiosks now available at 22 libraries across the Silver State

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH VALLEYS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans looking for information or resources on legal questions will now be able to answer those questions for free, at their local library. Provided by funding and collaborative efforts from the State of Nevada’s Aging and Disability Services Division. The ‘Legal Kiosk Project’ available at 22 libraries across Nevada, including Washoe County’s North Valleys Library, aims to provide better legal support services to older Nevadans and underserved communities.

“At least 75% of those who have a legal issue and need help, cant get it,” said Jennifer Richards, Chief Elder and Disability Rights Attorney with ADSD. Legal Kiosks are ADA accessible, have resources available in English and Spanish, are designed to be user-friendly portals with information relating to civil legal issues, court information, and even help you attend virtual court hearings.

“We have topics such as: housing, landlord tenant issues, veterans resource, protection orders divroce custody and we devolp these legal topics to respond to the need in our community,” said Richards.

The legal kiosks are part of an effort to expand access to justice in the Silver State. For more information, or to find your nearest legal kiosk, click here.

