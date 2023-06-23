KOLO ATE: Nashville Social Club

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nashville Social Club in Carson City is going to celebrate its one-year anniversary in July.

“We are really, really grateful. We’ve been so supported by the community,” said co-owner Kitty McKay. “People feel what we’re doing, having live music while you’re eating and being able to go to a show all in a really cool venue.”

The customers have noticed, nominating it for 19 “Best of Carson City” awards this year alone.

“When you walk in the door, we want you to feel this hug,” explained McKay. “We want you to know that we love all yall.”

That’s the motto in a restaurant known for down-home food but elevated.

“Everything we do is by hand, like our chicken is free-range, our butter we churn,” continued McKay. “Just the spirit of the food is lovin’ from the oven. Because it’s really important, you can taste the difference.”

Their Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich is a best-seller, in large part for how they cook the chicken, which is first brined in sweet tea.

Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich (kolo)

“We broast our chicken, so it’s far less fat and it’s also in a gluten-free fryer,” explained McKay. “So anybody who has gluten considerations, they can eat fried chicken for the first time in 20 years.”

It comes out crispy but juicy and is served with a side of chow chow, a pickled condiment similar to cole slaw. And the shrimp and grits is also a popular choice.

“It’s such a warm, comforting food,” continued McKay. “You see grits now hitting the stage at some gourmet restaurants. And boy when you eat them, you’ll feel like home. It’s killer comfort food.”

You can also order fried green tomatoes, used in appetizers and on the eggs benedict served during brunch on Sundays.

The food isn’t the only reason to go. The wandering hall is covered with autographs, memorabilia and other collectables from John Procaccini’s 40-year career in music production and tour management. He’s the co-owner and McKay’s husband, who is now back on tour with Peter Frampton. And this place was built with entertainment in mind, with a large side room called “The Swan” where live music and events are held.

Wandering Wall (kolo)

“It’s a place to connect. And so, you connect at restaurants and lounges and music venues. But when it’s all combined the way it is, it’s an opportunity for people to get social,” exclaimed McKay. “I think what you feel, is just at home. But at home with really good food, great music and killer drinks.”

Nashville Social Club will be open seven days a week beginning on July 10th and will expand brunch to Saturdays as well. It’s located at 1105 S. Carson Street in Carson City.

You can check out the menu at https://thenashvilleclub.com/

