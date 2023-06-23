Fire restrictions take effect Monday for Lake Tahoe

A file image of the Caldor Fire burning in the Lake Tahoe area.
A file image of the Caldor Fire burning in the Lake Tahoe area. Fire restrictions for the Lake Tahoe area are set to take effect Monday, June 26.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE TAHOE (KOLO) - Fire restrictions for the Lake Tahoe area are set to take effect this Monday, June 26.

The restrictions will be for the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, which serves Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, and will be in effect until further notice.

The fire restrictions will prohibit the use of solid fuel, including charcoal and wood. This will also apply to area parks and beach charcoal grilling areas.

