Fire restrictions take effect Monday for Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE (KOLO) - Fire restrictions for the Lake Tahoe area are set to take effect this Monday, June 26.

The restrictions will be for the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, which serves Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, and will be in effect until further notice.

The fire restrictions will prohibit the use of solid fuel, including charcoal and wood. This will also apply to area parks and beach charcoal grilling areas.

