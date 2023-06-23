Fatal car crashes have increased in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to “Trip,” a national transportation research nonprofit, Nevada traffic fatalities have increased 30 percent from 2019 to 2022.

There are many factors that can contribute to the increase, including more people on the roads, less police presence and driving while intoxicated.

Officer Alain Narvaez, with Nevada State Police Department, says that a patrol presence on the road is imperative to people following the rules.

“Basically, visibility right. If they don’t see any troopers or officers on the road, the public will maybe speed a little bit right or they might cause a crash so having troopers on the road will definitely help with crashes right, or reckless driving, for example, so it will definitely help the public in the long run,” says Officer Narvaez.

The fatal crash numbers also tend to rise as the summer months bring road trips, tourists, and younger drivers who are out of school and onto the road says Captain Tony Roth, with Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

His advice to help people stay safe on the roads is to:

“Make sure you’re going to take a ride, a Lyft, an uber, a friend or somebody like that when you know you’re going to go out and have a good time that night. Pay attention in construction zones. Obviously in the Reno urban traffic area, and in our rural areas, there’s construction everywhere so make sure to pay attention to that signage. If it says slow down 55, make sure you slow down.”

Capt. Roth says many accidents are caused by reckless and impaired driving.

