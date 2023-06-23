Embracing culture at this year’s Northern Nevada Taco Fest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening June 24th through 25th at Victorian Plaza some of the best taco shops in the area will be putting their recipes to the test. This year’s Northern Nevada Taco Fest will feature vendors big and small.

The event has free admission and will also include live music, a beauty pageant, and a salsa contest.

Maria Davis joins us on Morning Break and shares all the details.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.