Embracing culture at this year’s Northern Nevada Taco Fest

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening June 24th through 25th at Victorian Plaza some of the best taco shops in the area will be putting their recipes to the test. This year’s Northern Nevada Taco Fest will feature vendors big and small.

The event has free admission and will also include live music, a beauty pageant, and a salsa contest.

Maria Davis joins us on Morning Break and shares all the details.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon

Latest News

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Serial rapist sentenced to 40 years in Washoe County
Performing the Star Spangled Banner Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.
Teen music prodigy Neil Nayyar performs live on Morning Break
Hosted by the NNIC
The NNIC hosts an event to celebrate the brave refugees in our community
RTC logo.
Northern Nevada gets $12 million for low-emission buses