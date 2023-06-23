City of Reno hosting community cleanups

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a number of community cleanups as part of the Biggest Little Spring Clean.

The City is partnering with Hero Environmental Services, Redwood Materials, ComputerCorps, and other local nonprofit organizations to help people discard household hazardous waste, electronics and junk items.

The following is a list of addresses where you can drop materials off, as well as days and times you can do so:

  • 5/06/23 9 AM - 12 PM - McQueen High School - 6055 Lancer St., Reno, NV 89523
  • 5/13/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Fred W Traner Middle School - 1700 Carville Dr., Reno, NV 89512
  • 5/20/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Damonte Ranch High School -  10500 Rio Wrangler Pkwy., Reno, NV 89521
  • 6/10/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Dorothy McAlinden Park - 14000 Stead Blvd., Reno, NV 89506
  • 6/17/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Clayton Middle School - 1295 Wyoming Ave., Reno, NV 89503
  • 6/24/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Echo Loder Elementary School - 600 Apple St., Reno, NV 89502

Items that will be accepted include large trash and debris, 1 large appliance per household, household hazardous waste, bicycles, and electronics and batteries.

Items not accepted include CRT TV’s, asbestos and asbestos related items, radioactive smoke detectors, and green waste or tree limbs.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon

Latest News

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Serial rapist sentenced to 40 years in Washoe County
Performing the Star Spangled Banner Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.
Teen music prodigy Neil Nayyar performs live on Morning Break
Hosted by the NNIC
The NNIC hosts an event to celebrate the brave refugees in our community
RTC logo.
Northern Nevada gets $12 million for low-emission buses
Happening at Victorian Square
Embracing culture at this year’s Northern Nevada Taco Fest