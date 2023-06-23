City of Reno hosting community cleanups

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a number of community cleanups as part of the Biggest Little Spring Clean.

The City is partnering with Hero Environmental Services, Redwood Materials, ComputerCorps, and other local nonprofit organizations to help people discard household hazardous waste, electronics and junk items.

The following is a list of addresses where you can drop materials off, as well as days and times you can do so:

5/06/23 9 AM - 12 PM - McQueen High School - 6055 Lancer St., Reno, NV 89523

5/13/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Fred W Traner Middle School - 1700 Carville Dr., Reno, NV 89512

5/20/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Damonte Ranch High School - 10500 Rio Wrangler Pkwy., Reno, NV 89521

6/10/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Dorothy McAlinden Park - 14000 Stead Blvd., Reno, NV 89506

6/17/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Clayton Middle School - 1295 Wyoming Ave., Reno, NV 89503

6/24/23 9 AM - 12 PM - Echo Loder Elementary School - 600 Apple St., Reno, NV 89502

Items that will be accepted include large trash and debris, 1 large appliance per household, household hazardous waste, bicycles, and electronics and batteries.

Items not accepted include CRT TV’s, asbestos and asbestos related items, radioactive smoke detectors, and green waste or tree limbs.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.