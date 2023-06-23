12 arrested in prostitution and child exploitation operation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12 men are facing charges after being arrested in a prostitution and child exploitation sting. The regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit made the arrests over a two day period from June 21 to June 22.
Law enforcement targeted individuals who were attempting to purchase or engage in sexual activity with both adults and juveniles. Investigators say that the 12 men who were arrested contacted undercover detectives via various online platforms to arrange meeting up for sex. Five of them were arrested for solicitation of an adult for prostitution, a misdemeanor. The other 7 men are facing a variety of felony charges, including attempting to engage in sexual activity with someone they believed to be a juvenile.
The arrests and charges are listed below.
Felony Arrests:
Francisco DaSilva
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Joshua Wright
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Mason Kamerer
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Matthew Villafuerte
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Attempted Kidnapping of a child
Attempt to use/permit minor to be a subject of sexual portrayal
Eluding
Fabricio Ponce
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Alex Garcia-Cordona
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction
Attempted Child Abuse
Attempted Kidnapping
Ismael Carillo
Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct x2
Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction x2
Attempted Child Abuse x2
Misdemeanor Arrests:
William Gillette
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Amardeep Misha
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Travis Peek
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
George George
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
Nathan Carter
Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution
