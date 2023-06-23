12 arrested in prostitution and child exploitation operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12 men are facing charges after being arrested in a prostitution and child exploitation sting. The regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit made the arrests over a two day period from June 21 to June 22.

Law enforcement targeted individuals who were attempting to purchase or engage in sexual activity with both adults and juveniles. Investigators say that the 12 men who were arrested contacted undercover detectives via various online platforms to arrange meeting up for sex. Five of them were arrested for solicitation of an adult for prostitution, a misdemeanor. The other 7 men are facing a variety of felony charges, including attempting to engage in sexual activity with someone they believed to be a juvenile.

The arrests and charges are listed below.

Felony Arrests:

Francisco DaSilva

Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Child Abuse

Joshua Wright

Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Child Abuse

Mason Kamerer

Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Child Abuse

Matthew Villafuerte

Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Child Abuse

Attempted Kidnapping of a child

Attempt to use/permit minor to be a subject of sexual portrayal

Eluding

Fabricio Ponce

Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Child Abuse

Alex Garcia-Cordona

Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction

Attempted Child Abuse

Attempted Kidnapping

Ismael Carillo

Luring of a Child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct x2

Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction x2

Attempted Child Abuse x2

Misdemeanor Arrests:

William Gillette

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Amardeep Misha

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Travis Peek

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

George George

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

Nathan Carter

Customer solicit/ engage in prostitution

