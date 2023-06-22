WCSO aids in search for missing elderly woman

The woman was found on Monday by a National Army Guard helicopter
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Hasty Team Dive and Water Rescue unit assisted other law enforcement agencies in searching for a missing elderly woman who was found on Monday.

The woman was considered at risk and had gone missing from a campsite two nights prior to the start of the search.

Their team searched the lakes and marshes surrounding the campground, while units from other agencies, including the California Army National Guard, searched the other areas of the campground.

Search operations continued into Monday, at which point the woman was found alive and well by a National Guard helicopter in an area near the campground. She was safely evacuated and reunited with family.

