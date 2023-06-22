Vehicle crashes into business on S. Meadows Parkway

Reno Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a business with significant...
Reno Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a business with significant damage on S. Meadows Pkwy.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:05 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a business with significant damage.

Officers were called to the shopping center at the corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double R Boulevard just after 12 a.m. on Thursday. Police say someone drove into a business near Flowing Tide and left before officers arrived.

There is no description of the suspect or the vehicle involved at this time.

