Vehicle crashes into business on S. Meadows Parkway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a business with significant damage.

Officers were called to the shopping center at the corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double R Boulevard just after 12 a.m. on Thursday. Police say someone drove into a business near Flowing Tide and left before officers arrived.

There is no description of the suspect or the vehicle involved at this time.

