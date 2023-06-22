Understanding Summer Solstice at UNR’s Fleischmann Planetarium

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June 21st marks Summer Solstice for 2023. Summer Solstice occurs when the Earth’s axial tilt is most inclined towards the sun, marking the longest day of the year and kicking off the start of Summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Solstice is a latin term, ‘sol’ means sun, when the sun appears to stand still in the sky, as the earth goes around the sun we have a tilt, and this [summer solstice] is the furthest that we are toward the sun in the northern hemisphere so this is the highest the sun will get in the sky before we begin to orbit back around,” said Paul McFarlane, Director at the Fleischmann Planetarium at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Solstice has been celebrated across cultures since the beginning of humankind, from the Ancient Egyptians, to the Mayans, all recognizing and honoring the critical influence the sun has on life on earth.

“We all depend upon the sun, our life our energy depends upon the heat and light from the sun. Our food, our crop, our livelihood depends on this; no light and energy from the sun to make sure that water isn’t all frozen on this planet,” said McFarlane.

