RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weather will stay on the cooler, even unsettled side for late June. Breezy conditions and isolated showers are possible Thursday afternoon and Friday. The weekend will be a little warmer, with valleys warming back into the low 80s. Expect low to mid 70s for Lake Tahoe. Next week looks warmer, but still not much above average for late June. -Jeff

