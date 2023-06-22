Three finalists named for chancellor of Nevada university system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Three people are finalists to be chancellor of the state’s university system, including former Nevada treasurer and lieutenant governor Kate Marshall.

The Nevada System of Higher Education on Thursday announced three chancellor finalists.

Melody Rose held the NSHE chancellor job for about 19 months until the University of Nevada System Board of Regents in April 2022 approved a separation agreement that paid her about $610,000.

The finalists for the job are:

Marshall, who served as Nevada treasurer from 2006 to 2014 and was lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2021, when she resigned to work in the Biden administration as special assistant to the president and senor advisor to the governors. Marshall currently serves as the executive director of the Nevada School Choice Partnership

Charles Ansell, currently serving as the vice president for research, policy, and advocacy at Complete College America.

Lawrence M. Drake II, the current interim president and dean of the college of business and entrepreneurship at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“Each of the finalists brings a high caliber of skills and assets that would support NSHE across the state,” Joe Arrascada, vice chair of Board of Regents, said in a statement. “Their diverse backgrounds and accomplishments demonstrate their commitment to educational excellence and their ability to lead and inspire change. We are confident that any one of them would be a valuable asset to NSHE, contributing to the advancement of higher education in Nevada and the success of our students.”

The regents will consider appointing someone to the job during its 1 p.m. meeting on June 30.

Nevada has eight higher education institutions, including two universities that grant doctoral degrees as well as other colleges and the Desert Research Institute.

