Road closures in South Lake Tahoe for Fourth of July parade announced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is announcing road closures on U.S. Highway 50 for their Fourth of July parade.

On July 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., U.S. Highway 50 will be closed westbound between AI Tahoe Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard to accommodate the parade. In addition, streets and driveways connecting to the roads will be closed.

The city says it hopes to have that section of roadway open by noon on July 4, but that unforeseen circumstances may impact that plan. They have also arranged for detour routes around the closures.

Al Tahoe Boulevard: Accessible from the east and west ends of the parade route, this route provides an alternative path for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

U.S. Highway 50/Pioneer Trail: Another alternative route for both eastbound and westbound traffic, to Pioneer Trail and can be utilized as a detour route during the parade.

A map of the closures has been included below:

The parade route (The City of South Lake Tahoe)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.