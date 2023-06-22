Northbound I-580 being reduced to one lane

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Northbound I-580 will be reduced to a single lane this weekend so Nevada Department of Transportation crews can resurface the road.

The closures will take place in central Reno and will occur during the overnight hours. Those hours are as follows:

  • Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 26, northbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane from Peckham Lane to Mill Street.
  • Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area. Motorists who must travel this section of I-580 should plan for extensive travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.

Additional major construction weekends will take place in July, with northbound I-580 lanes once again reduced for construction. The road work schedule is subject to change.

Periodic lane reductions have taken place on that section of I-580 since mid-April. NDOT is planning for more construction weekends later this summer.

