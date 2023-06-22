North Lake Tahoe Resort hosting lakeside yoga session to help local elementary school

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, is bringing people together in their lakeside community yoga classes that benefit Incline Elementary School’s “Step up for STEM” program.

The event will be led by Alex Farrar, the Lead Education Instructor at YogaSix Reno Northwest and guest trainer on Lululemon Studio. The yoga session will be accompanied by a live DJ set by DJ JOOLZ who will play uplifting beats and positive mantas.

These sessions are available for local residents and resort guests based on a recommended $10 donation to benefit the “Step up for STEM” program. 

They will be taking place on June 29, July 13, August 3, August 17, September 14, and September 28, with registration beginning at 5 p.m. and the classes starting at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees must bring their own mats and self-parking will be validated at the main parking lot. Following the classes, attendees are welcomed to relax and unwind at The Nest Bar and Grill for a post-yoga happy hour.

