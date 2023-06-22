The new performing arts organization Firebird Light Opera now hosting auditions

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new dynamic light opera and musical theatre company is bringing quality live performances to the Reno-Tahoe area.

Firebird Light Opera is composed of talented artists, musicians, directors, and technicians collaborate to create exceptional productions. Firebird practice and perform a wide range of musical genres, from classic operas to beloved musicals.

Executive Artistic Director, Stephen Thompson and Charter Company Member, Colleen Medina join us on Morning Break and share their passion for the performing arts and when auditions are taking place.

For more information visit Firebird Light Opera’s website here.

