Murderer dies serving life sentence in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man sent to prison in 1993 from Washoe County for first-degree murder died as an inmate on June 13, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported.

William E. Branham, 75, was serving life without a chance for parole for the murder. He was also sentenced on a forgery charge.

He was serving time at the Northern Nevada Correction Center and died at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, NDOC said.

Attempts to notify Branham’s next-of-kin were not successful, NDOC said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.