The Max Vincze Foundation’s event supporting research of rare young adult cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One family has turned devasting loss into life-saving action. The Vinzce family lost their son to a rare young adult cancer just two years ago.

After learning of their late son’s rare cancer called NUT Carcinoma, they created the Max Vincze Foundation. The organization’s mission is to help drive advancements through much-needed cancer research.

The Max Vincze Foundation joins us on Morning Break to share their story and how the community to help.

Thursday June 22nd, the local brewery 10 Torr will be hosting The Max Factor Pale Ale Release Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website, here.

