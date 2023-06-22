The Max Vincze Foundation’s event supporting research of rare young adult cancer

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One family has turned devasting loss into life-saving action. The Vinzce family lost their son to a rare young adult cancer just two years ago.

After learning of their late son’s rare cancer called NUT Carcinoma, they created the Max Vincze Foundation. The organization’s mission is to help drive advancements through much-needed cancer research.

The Max Vincze Foundation joins us on Morning Break to share their story and how the community to help.

Thursday June 22nd, the local brewery 10 Torr will be hosting The Max Factor Pale Ale Release Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website, here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada
Mormon crickets invade Elko
Marc Cole
Carson City Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near Kings Canyon

Latest News

The sessions happening in North Lake
North Lake Tahoe Resort hosting lakeside yoga session to help local elementary school
New performing arts organization
The new performing arts organization Firebird Light Opera now hosting auditions
Northbound I-580 being reduced to one lane
The woman was found on Monday by a National Army Guard helicopter
WCSO aids in search for missing elderly woman