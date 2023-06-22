Local law enforcement combats the PTSD stigma

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June is PTSD awareness month and local law enforcement agencies are pushing mental health to the forefront.

Due to the intense situations deputies or officers encounter, first responders report higher rates of depression, anxiety and PTSD than the average civilian. Even the stresses of the job never seem to go off duty. Less than 20% of officers will not seek help even with a diagnosed illness.

The stigma of seeking help has lingered throughout departments but local agencies, like the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, is finding ways to combat.

“By bringing on a mental health clinician, someone who is culturally competent to be a part of the team within the agency,” said Wes Easley, the mental health counselor for WCSO. “It helps in many different ways, but one of the ways it really does help is that I can be there on scene, whether its an O-I-S, child suicide, or mass casualty incident.”

Since Easley’s addition four months ago, the agency has seen improvements but there are still first responders suffering in silence. Almost 25% of officers experience suicidal thoughts during their lifetime.

“Unfortunately many of my brothers and sisters suffer in silence. It’s been seen as a sign of weakness or a broken toy. To let those older generational officers understand that it is not weakness, it’s a sign of strength to be able to reach out and say, hey I could use a little help,” said Easley.

