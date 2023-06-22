KOLO tuna drive in need of more 5oz. cans.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We call it food bank gold,” says Jocelyn Lantrip of the Northern Nevada Food Bank.

She is talking about canned tuna.

And these days with the demand for services from the food bank only increasing, the demand for canned tuna has outstripped that. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is giving out more food than during the pandemic. 137,000 people a month. That’s a 13% increase over the year.

Walk down the massive aisles in their facility, the search for a can of tuna is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

Lantrip finds one can in a bin filled with plenty of non-perishable food. Ironically, we find cans of chicken, which are more expensive than tuna at the grocery store.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has one of the largest service areas in the country. Food collected here will go to large community organizations like Catholic Charities. But they may also help smaller unknown charities.

Be it Northern Nevada or the eastern Sierra in California, no matter the size or clientele, tuna is wanted by all of them.

“Families love to get that tuna,” says Lantrip. “They love to get that as part of balanced meals. It is a great source of protein. And that is something for people who are struggling to put meals together--maybe lacking is lean healthy protein. And tuna is definitely that.”

We continue walking through the warehouse. There is peanut butter and canned vegetables. Here in an addition built on to the warehouse during COVID, we find it...tuna. Two palettes’ worth.

Lantrip says once the sorting is done, the tuna will be out the door as quickly as it arrived.

A big thank you to viewers who have already donated to our tuna drive. For those undecideds we encourage a donation of any size. Just make sure they are 5oz cans of tuna. Cash or gift cards from local grocery stores are also accepted at our station.

We will make the purchase on the donor’s behalf.

