Health District shuts down pools at Las Vegas Strip resort after violations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health Department has closed the swimming pools at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip after it found issues at both of the pools at the resort, the SNHD said Wednesday.

In a statement provided to FOX5 on Thursday, the SNHD wrote that they conducted an inspection on June 12 that found water chemistry violations involving the north pool. The statement also states that officials had concerns involving lifeguards at both facilities.

“Both the north and south pools were found to have inattentive lifeguards, lack of managerial control over lifeguards, and improper rotation of lifeguards. There is also a compliance issue involving the alteration of drain covers. Both pools have been closed by SNHD. They can reopen when compliance is achieved,” the statement from SNHD read.

In response, Caesars Entertainment issued the following statement:

“We care about the health and safety of our guests. We are working closely and in full cooperation with the Southern Nevada Health District to address all issues presented to us. In the meantime, our guests are being redirected to our neighboring pools at Horseshoe and Paris.”

