Health District shuts down pools at Las Vegas Strip resort after violations

Planet Hollywood
Planet Hollywood(Ashley Dvorkin - Fox News)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health Department has closed the swimming pools at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip after it found issues at both of the pools at the resort, the SNHD said Wednesday.

In a statement provided to FOX5 on Thursday, the SNHD wrote that they conducted an inspection on June 12 that found water chemistry violations involving the north pool. The statement also states that officials had concerns involving lifeguards at both facilities.

“Both the north and south pools were found to have inattentive lifeguards, lack of managerial control over lifeguards, and improper rotation of lifeguards. There is also a compliance issue involving the alteration of drain covers. Both pools have been closed by SNHD. They can reopen when compliance is achieved,” the statement from SNHD read.

In response, Caesars Entertainment issued the following statement:

“We care about the health and safety of our guests. We are working closely and in full cooperation with the Southern Nevada Health District to address all issues presented to us. In the meantime, our guests are being redirected to our neighboring pools at Horseshoe and Paris.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Update: Pair found dead outside Tesla factory identified
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
BLM announces closures affecting Burning Man
The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.
Pedestrian hit on Kietzke Lane has died, police say
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified

Latest News

Las Vegas police involved in shooting in east valley Friday morning
Police: Woman texts 911, officers find and shoot suspected kidnapper in vehicle in Las Vegas
Budget-Friendly Summer Travel Tips
RSCVA Building Indoor Athletic Track
Diagram of Indoor Track Plans
RSCVA approves indoor track construction
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather