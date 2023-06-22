Crash closes part of Kietzke Lane

The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.
The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.(Ed Pearce/KOLO)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Kietzke Lane will be closed from Moana Lane to Plumb Lane until at least 7 p.m. following a pedestrian accident, the Reno Police Department said.

The crash happened near Kietzke Lane and Gentry Way at about 4:37 p.m., police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment and police did not immediately know the pedestrian’s condition.

Police ask drivers to stay away from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

